BLOOMINGTON — Edith Emma Winstead, 92, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:53 p.m. on Saturday (April 25, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
A private family graveside service will be held. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be left to her church, Christ Lutheran Church in Normal, where she was a lifelong member.
Edith was born on Nov. 7, 1927, in Bloomington, a daughter to Michael and Emma (Schieman) Bieber. She married Paul G. Winstead on Sept. 23, 1951, in Normal. He preceded her in death in 1988.
Surviving are her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and faithful companion, Ted Schaffer, LeRoy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, and one brother.
Online condolences and memories of Edith may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.