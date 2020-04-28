Edith Emma Winstead
BLOOMINGTON — Edith Emma Winstead, 92, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:53 p.m. on Saturday (April 25, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

A private family graveside service will be held. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be left to her church, Christ Lutheran Church in Normal, where she was a lifelong member.

Edith was born on Nov. 7, 1927, in Bloomington, a daughter to Michael and Emma (Schieman) Bieber. She married Paul G. Winstead on Sept. 23, 1951, in Normal. He preceded her in death in 1988.

Surviving are her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and faithful companion, Ted Schaffer, LeRoy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, and one brother.

Online condolences and memories of Edith may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.

