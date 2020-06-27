Edith I. Phillips

NORMAL — Edith Irene Phillips, 93, of Normal, passed away 7:56 a.m. Wednesday (June 24, 2020) at Integrity Health Care, Herrin.
Edith was born Aug. 22, 1926, in Campbellsville, Ky., to James Lawrence and Dorothy Benningfield Colvin. She married William Robert Phillips on Nov. 28, 1946. He preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 1987.
Edith was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington. She was a graduate of Drummer High School in Gibson City.
Edith was retired, having been employed by Sears in Bloomington. She also worked as a cashier at the A&P store in Bloomington.
Edith's greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to garden and tend to her flowers. She found enjoyment in sewing and knitting. She also liked to go fishing with her husband.
Survivors include six children, Diane (Larry) Pankey, Pleasant Plains; Robert (Debbie) Phillips, Bloomington; James (Jane) Phillips, Bloomington; Janet (Brent) Jackson, Johnston City; Vicki (Dean) Krugman, Athens, Ga.; and Rick (Kathleen) Phillips, Normal; 21 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Joan Kay (Richard) Borchers, Glen Carbon; Janelle (Gerstein) Davis who she thought of as a special grandchild. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Jessica Goembel; and a great-granddaughter, Danielle Allen.
Celebration of life services will be held at later date. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith in Action of Bloomington-Normal at bnfia.org.
Pyle Funeral Home, Johnston City, is entrusted with the arrangements. For additional information or sign the book of memories, please visit www.pylefuneralhome.com.
