Edith I. Phillips

NORMAL — Edith Irene Phillips, 93, of Normal, passed away 7:56 a.m. Wednesday (June 24, 2020) at Integrity Health Care, Herrin.

Edith was born Aug. 22, 1926, in Campbellsville, Ky., to James Lawrence and Dorothy Benningfield Colvin. She married William Robert Phillips on Nov. 28, 1946. He preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 1987.

Edith was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington. She was a graduate of Drummer High School in Gibson City.

Edith was retired, having been employed by Sears in Bloomington. She also worked as a cashier at the A&P store in Bloomington.

Edith's greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to garden and tend to her flowers. She found enjoyment in sewing and knitting. She also liked to go fishing with her husband.