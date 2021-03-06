Edith Joan Miller

She spent twelve years educating young women to attend Oxford and Cambridge universities. She taught in Batley, Yorks, then taught at an independent girl's school in London for ten years. She sailed to New York City in 1957, which was a very rough trip. She had been invited to lecture in geography at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana for one year. That one year became five years, which included marriage to Dr. George J. Miller in 1958. He was in residence at Indiana University, having moved the Journal of Geography, from Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota to Indiana University in 1948. He was editor of the Journal for thirty years.

The Millers moved to Illinois State (Normal) University in Normal, Illinois in 1962 where she taught Geography for 31 years. She retired from Illinois State University as a tenured, full professor in 1993, having taught 16 different Geography courses to 9,014 students. Her scholarly activities may be found using Google Name Search. Her professional papers are in a named collection in Milner Library at Illinois State University and archival items are in the Dr. Jo Ann Rayfield Archives at Illinois State University. She was inducted into the Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame at ISU in 2009.