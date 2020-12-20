CLINTON — Edmond Ray "Sonny" Nelson, 93 of Clinton, IL passed away 7:25 PM December 18, 2020 at the Warner Hospital and Health Services, Clinton, IL.

Public graveside services will be 10:15 AM Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Cody Monkman officiating and military honors following. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Second Chance Pet Adoption, or DeWitt County Friendship Center.

Sonny was born July 13, 1927 in Wapella, IL the son of Charles Anderson and Ethel May (Willoughby) Nelson, Sr. He married Barbara L. Monkman July 16, 1951 in Pekin, Arkansas. She passed away February 27, 2012.

Survivors include his children: Michael Ray (Pandora) Nelson, Maroa, IL; Charles (Paula Jo) Nelson, Clinton, IL; David Wayne (Darla) Nelson, Clinton, IL; and Yvonne (Jerry) Blount, Oreana, IL, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, siblings: Emma Wise, Clinton, IL; Mildred (Ernie) Danner, Murfreesboro, TN; and Donald (Ruth) Nelson, Clinton, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Darah Zwiefel, brothers: Howard Nelson and Charles Nelson, Jr.