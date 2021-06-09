Return to homepage ×
A funeral mass for Edmund D. Heerdt, who passed away on February 15, 2021, will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.
