Edmund (Ed) Dale Heerdt

Upon retirement, Ed and Sally returned to their midwestern roots and settled in Bloomington. Throughout his life, Ed was a strong advocate of education and he continued that in retirement with his involvement in the Senior Professionals program at Illinois State University and the establishment of a scholarship in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in Biochemical Engineering at the University of Illinois. Ed and Sally were also devoted members of Trinity Catholic Church. Ed also enjoyed traveling, reading, playing Sudoku and watching basketball and football (especially his beloved Illini and the Green Bay Packers). He was proud of his small town roots and visited Arthur regularly. He was elected to the Arthur High School Hall of Fame in 2014.