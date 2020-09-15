× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Edna A. Bangtson, 105, of Bloomington, formerly of Buda, passed away on Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at Heritage Health, Bloomington.

A family graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hopeland Cemetery in Buda. There will be no visitation.

Edna was born Aug. 21, 1915, in Buda. She was the daughter of Charles and Lula Stinson Philhower. She married Foster C. Bangtson on Feb. 20, 1936, in Tiskilwa. He died Feb. 5, 1989.

Surviving are two nephews, Kenneth (Jana) McLean, Bloomington, and Charles (Diana) McLean Normal; three nieces, Judith (Gerald) Wilder, Washington; Linda (Randy) Reiss, Mt. Vernon; and Marlene Zimmerman, Galesburg; and a sister-in-law, Janet Vermiere from Wyoming, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two infant daughters; a daughter, Marilyn K. Bangtson, and her life partner, Larry A. Ryan; also her sisters, Dorothy L. McLean and Shirley M. O`Bryant; and a brother, Raymond R. Philhower.