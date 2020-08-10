× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Edna M. Nichols, 99, of Bloomington, formerly of Mt. Sterling, Illinois, passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at Martin Health Center.

She was born on March 9, 1921 in Long Point, Illinois, the daughter of Russel Ditcher and Alba Zelma Moore. She married Eugene Roberts Nichols Nov. 15, 1947 in Bloomington. He passed away on May 14, 2003.

She is survived by sons, Ronald (Bonnie) of Loves Park, Illinois and Terry (Kathy) of Bloomington, and a daughter, Sandra of Springfield; six grandchildren, Matthew and Adam Nichols of Beloit, Wisconsin, Megan (Cliff) Adair of Muskego, Wisconsin, Brad (Elizabeth) Nichols of Charlotte, North Carolina, Christopher (Blake) Nichols of Richmond, Virginia, and Ryan (Katy) Nichols of Atlanta, Georgia. She had five great-grandchildren, Lauren Adair, Muskego, Reece Nichols, Charlotte, Bryson and Reed Nichols, Richmond, and Aiden Nichols, Atlanta. Her sisters, Helen Louis and Mary Katherine preceded her in death.