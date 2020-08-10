BLOOMINGTON - Edna M. Nichols, 99, of Bloomington, formerly of Mt. Sterling, Illinois, passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at Martin Health Center.
She was born on March 9, 1921 in Long Point, Illinois, the daughter of Russel Ditcher and Alba Zelma Moore. She married Eugene Roberts Nichols Nov. 15, 1947 in Bloomington. He passed away on May 14, 2003.
She is survived by sons, Ronald (Bonnie) of Loves Park, Illinois and Terry (Kathy) of Bloomington, and a daughter, Sandra of Springfield; six grandchildren, Matthew and Adam Nichols of Beloit, Wisconsin, Megan (Cliff) Adair of Muskego, Wisconsin, Brad (Elizabeth) Nichols of Charlotte, North Carolina, Christopher (Blake) Nichols of Richmond, Virginia, and Ryan (Katy) Nichols of Atlanta, Georgia. She had five great-grandchildren, Lauren Adair, Muskego, Reece Nichols, Charlotte, Bryson and Reed Nichols, Richmond, and Aiden Nichols, Atlanta. Her sisters, Helen Louis and Mary Katherine preceded her in death.
Mrs. Nichols was a graduate of Brook High School, Brook, Indiana, and Brown Business School, Bloomington, Illinois. She lived most of her life in Mt. Sterling, Illinois, where she worked for attorneys Turner and Turner as well as the Brown County Circuit Clerk. She was a member of the Mt. Sterling Christian Church, Twenty First Century Club, and supported many local charitable entities. She lived the later part of her life in Bloomington, with the last six years at Westminster Village Retirement Community.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Brook, Indiana at a later date. Memorials can be given to Mt. Sterling Christian Church, Mt. Sterling, Illinois, Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington, or Westminster Village Foundation, Bloomington. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Martin Health Center and Dr. William Ray and his staff for their loving care.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL is in charge of arrangements.
