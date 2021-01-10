BLOOMINGTON - Edna R. Johnston age 92 of Bloomington, IL passed away due to Covid-19 at 8:08 PM on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. Her private funeral service will 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Pastor Matt Wilcox will be officiating. A public visitation will be 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. The service and visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time and everyone must wear a mask. The family suggests memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, Normal, IL.
Edna was born September 26, 1928 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Winfield Ray "Bud" and Edna Louise Smith Vanderbeck. She married John L. Johnson on November 28, 1985 at University Christian Church in Normal, IL. He passed away January 19, 2012.
Surviving is her step son, Charles H. (Mollie) Johnston, Columber, OH; step daughter-in-law, Patricia Johnston, Schaumburg, IL; step daughter: Nancy S. Kunzeman, Navarre, FL; seven step-grandchildren, 11 step great-grandchildren and 14 step great-great grandchildren all of whom dearly loved her and never thought of her as a step.
She was preceded in death by one step son, John L. "Jack" Johnston, Jr., one step granddaughter and one step great-great granddaughter.
Edna graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in 1950 with a B.S in Physical Education; From Illinois State University in 1967 with a M.S. in Physical Education and from the University of Oregon in 1977 with a PhD in Physical Education Administration.
She taught Aquatics and had management responsibility for McCormick pool at Illinois State University, Normal, IL from 1967 until she retired in 1986.
Edna was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Normal, IL.
For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler select Edna's name and click on 'Tribute Wall'
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com
