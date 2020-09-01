Edna Uchytil

BLOOMINGTON — Edna L. Uchytil, 89, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care Services in Bloomington.
She was born on April 1, 1931, in Hartwick, Iowa, the daughter of the late Jacob and Anna (Hayek) Meeks. She married Edward Uchytil on Feb. 5, 1952, in Belle Plaine, Iowa, and he preceded her in death in May 2012.
Edna worked as a clerk for General Telephone in Bloomington. She was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church. Her family meant the world to her and she was dearly loved by them. Edna grew up on a farm, was not a stranger to hard work, and never missed an opportunity to help others. She was an amazing cook and could throw together a seven-course meal with what she had on hand!
She is survived by her four children, Ellen (husband Ron) Blanshan, Neenah, Wisconsin; John (wife Cindy) Uchytil, Polk City, Iowa; Susan (husband Wilson) Burge, Bloomington; and Molly (husband Dave) Wuethrich, Bloomington; seven grandchildren, Andrea (husband Phil) Wilcox; Melissa (husband Jarred) Hewitt; Chris (wife Kelly) Uchytil; Andy (wife Reiko) Uchytil; Jennifer (husband Neil) Heller; Alex (wife Julia) Burge; and Robert Wuethrich; four great-grandchildren, Sam, Adam, Henry, and Oliver; a sister Barbara Cann, Belle Plaine, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, Dick, and George Meeks; and a sister, Helen Carlson.
Arrangements are under the direction of East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington. A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice, 211 N. Landmark Drive, Suite D3, Normal, IL 61761 or Peacemeal, 1003 Maple Hill Road, Suite 200, Bloomington, IL 61705. The family appreciated the services provided by both these organizations and thank them very much.
Please visit the online “Life Remembered Story” at www.eastlawnmemorial.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
