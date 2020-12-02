NORMAL — Edward Burton, 78, of Normal, Illinois passed away on November 30, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1942 in Normal, Illinois to Harold and Margaret (Sigler) Burton.

Ed is survived by his wife, Karen; sons: Jeff, Mike (Karen); grandchildren: Jeffery (Ashley), Gage; Jared, Cole, Haley, Alec; and sister-in-law Twyla Burton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom.

Ed had a very extensive history of being a very persevering man. He always gave everything his all and never quit until he was the best that he could be at something. While Ed was very outgoing and personable, having a sense of humor memorable to all; he was also very kind, sensitive, and generous-being especially known for helping his neighbors whenever he could lend a hand and his love of working in the yard, specifically gardening.