BLOOMINGTON — Edward Dale Wasson, 93, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home in Bloomington, IL with family at his side.

A private family graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. East Lawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Ed was born on April 14, 1927 in Harrisburg, IL, the son of D. Val and Mayme J. (Fleming) Wasson. He married Illa Jean Vessell on October 12, 1947 in Eldorado, IL. Jeannie passed away on August 15, 2007.

Survivors include his children, Cathy (Dale) Heggie, Bloomington, Stephen Wasson, Bloomington, and Scott Wasson, Papillion, NE; grandchildren, Matthew (Michelle) Heggie, Prattville, AL, Michael (Laurie) Heggie, Normal, IL, and Joe O'Shaughnessy, Ashland, NE, and great-granddaughters, Alianna Heggie and Piper O'Shaughnessy. He was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers, Val J. and Bill Wasson.

Ed graduated from Harrisburg Township High School in 1945. He then attended the University of Illinois.