Edward E. Griffith died peacefully on April 12, 2021 leaving a large void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. Born November 29, 1939 to Roy Lee and Edna (Shinabarger) Griffith, he grew up in Danvers, IL. As an adult, Ed moved to Bloomington and worked very hard as a member of the Laborer's Union Local 362 on many residential and commercial construction projects throughout the area, eventually earning promotions to Foreman and Superintendent.

Ed was an avid outdoors enthusiast as well as an astute collector and dealer of antiques, the pursuit of which even took him overseas on several occasions. Over the years he amassed knowledge about old clocks, lamps, art glass, dolls, firearms, trains, sports memorabilia and even Beanie Babies! He was generous with his knowledge and always willing to educate others. Ed's business acumen was second to none. He was highly regarded for his integrity where reputation was everything and deals were done on a handshake. Mostly, Ed just enjoyed the pursuit of the deal whether it was buying or selling.