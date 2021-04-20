BLOOMINGTON —
Edward E. Griffith died peacefully on April 12, 2021 leaving a large void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. Born November 29, 1939 to Roy Lee and Edna (Shinabarger) Griffith, he grew up in Danvers, IL. As an adult, Ed moved to Bloomington and worked very hard as a member of the Laborer's Union Local 362 on many residential and commercial construction projects throughout the area, eventually earning promotions to Foreman and Superintendent.
Ed was an avid outdoors enthusiast as well as an astute collector and dealer of antiques, the pursuit of which even took him overseas on several occasions. Over the years he amassed knowledge about old clocks, lamps, art glass, dolls, firearms, trains, sports memorabilia and even Beanie Babies! He was generous with his knowledge and always willing to educate others. Ed's business acumen was second to none. He was highly regarded for his integrity where reputation was everything and deals were done on a handshake. Mostly, Ed just enjoyed the pursuit of the deal whether it was buying or selling.
Preceding him in death are his parents; brothers: William Griffith, Lee Griffith, Dan Griffith; sisters: Lucille Mendrick, Georgia Fogler and wife, Jill (Munro) Vernon.
He is survived by his son, John (Teresa) Griffith; daughter, Jackie (Mike) Payne; stepsons: Tim (Michele) Metcalf and Dodd Vernon. He is also survived by grandchildren: Amanda (Griffith) Simpson, Travis Page, and Shelby Payne; step grandchildren: Tyler Metcalf, George Metcalf, Emmitt Metcalf and Braden Vernon, several nieces and great-granddaughter, Chloe Simpson.
A private family celebration of his life will be held for immediate family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's name to the Alzheimer's Assoc., Compassus Hospice of Bloomington, the McLean Co. Sportsman's Club, or the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.