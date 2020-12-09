BLOOMINGTON —

Edward I. Schultz, 84, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his home.

Private funeral services for Mr. Schultz will be held.

Burial will be in the Hudson Township Cemetery in Hudson, IL.

Edward Isaac Schultz was born on March 25, 1936, in Hudson, the son of Henry William and Viola Elizabeth Keist Schultz, Sr. He was united in marriage with Barbara Gresham on March 10, 1978. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Johnny Schultz, Bonnie (Bill) Robertson, Michael Schultz, Carla Schultz, Sheila Schultz, Tammy Schultz, and Cammie Schultz; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother: Henry Schultz, Jr. Mr. Schultz had been employed as a security officer at Funks G-Hybrids /Ciba-Geigy.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.