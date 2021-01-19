Edward Patrick Mashing

PONTIAC — Edward Patrick Masching, age 89 of Pontiac, IL passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at 5:45 a.m. at Evenglow Lodge Tjardes Health Center, Pontiac, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac, IL with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial at ST. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the church prior to Mass. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

He married his wife of 69 years, Lucille K. Kelly on October 20, 1951, in Loretto, IL. She survives in Pontiac, IL. He is survived by his children: Joyce (Don) Seib of Hubertus, WI, Joan (Richard) Hyde of Island Lake, IL, Mark (Kristy) Masching of Pontiac, IL, Kevin (Joni) Masching of Odell, IL, and Eric Masching of WI; brother, William (Donna) Masching of Campus, IL; sisters: Rita (Marion) King of Matteson, IL, Norma (Don) O'Brien of Reddick, IL, and Ruth Schott of Buckingham, IL; grandchildren: Brian (Lindsay) Masching, Todd (Jen) Masching, Rich (Jamie) Hyde, Kara (Justin) Hoffman, Brock Masching, Kyle (Brittany) Masching, and Larissa (Charles) Johnson; and great grandchildren: Addison, Bailey, Cayden, Owen, Olivia, Damian, Adley, Darren, Arya, Troy, Hannah, Collin, Blake, Bryce, and Kamryn. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Leo Kelly of Pontiac, IL; sisters-in-law: Delores Kelly of Cornell, IL and Kay Kelly of Pontiac, IL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Lucille Turner; one grandson, Derek Seib; brothers-in-law: Mac Turner, Kim Schott, Clare Kelly, and Joe Kelly; and sister-in-law, Betty Kelly.