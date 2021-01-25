BLOOMINGTON — Edward R. Bruner, 81, of Bloomington, IL passed away peacefully at his home on January 22, 2021. He was born November 10, 1939 in Bloomington. He married his sweetheart, Sidney Sinclair on July 24, 1960 at the Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington.

Edward was a family man, who loved the simple things in life, such as watching his birdfeeder and taking road trips. He worked at F.S. for fifteen years and was a Sales Manager at Prairie Farms until his retirement.

Edward is survived by his spouse; daughter, Heidi (Gregory) Hasty; son, Rick Bruner; brothers: Fred (Sandy) Bruner, Terrell (Debbie) Shelton, Mike (Jackie) Bruner; and sister, Marcia (Ralph) Irmler. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Edward S. Bruner; and brother, Danny Bruner.

Cremation rites have been accorded at East Lawn Funeral Home. There are no services to be held, however in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carle BroMenn Hospice at Carle Hospice Center for Philanthropy, 611 W. Park, Urbana, IL 61801 or www.carle.org/giving.