McLEAN COUNTY — Edward Scott Fowler, a life-long resident of McLean county died on October 24, 2020, at 86, from Alzheimer's. Ed, one of eight children of Ernest and Nina Fowler, was born December 31, 1933.

Ed graduated from Normal Community High School in 1952 where he was a member of FFA. After serving our country at the end of the Korean War, he was hired by the Ralston Purina Soybean Processing Plant in Bloomington in 1956. In 1981 he was promoted to Production Manager. He retired from the plant, now owned by Cargill in 1999.

On May 4, 1957, Ed married Jeralyn Orr, now deceased, at Second Presbyterian Church, where he enjoyed serving as an Elder, Deacon, Sunday School teacher, Youth leader, and Camp Counselor. After his retirement he served as Executive Director of Western Avenue Community Center for two years. His Christian faith was the guiding light for his life.

Ed was a man of integrity who believed in hard work and treating everyone with respect and kindness. As a lifelong Cubs fan he was thrilled to see them finally win the World Series in 2016.