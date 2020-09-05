× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Edward Shelton peacefully moved from this life to the next on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

He was born September 7, 1929 in Bloomington, IL to Fannie (Taylor) and William Shelton.

Survivors include his sister, Barbara (Ron) Parido of Bloomington, his brother George Shelton of Bloomington, his children; Sandra (Richard) Barth of Morton, IL, Gary (Linda) Shelton of Bloomington, Sheila Shelton (wife of Steven) of Emington, and Bradley Shelton of Bloomington as well as six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one gorgeous great-great-granddaughter, and Max, the wonder cat.

He was preceded in death by so many dear souls, but the most profound were his eldest son Steven in 2001 and the the love of his life, his sweet Maggie Shelton in 2016.

He was a force of nature. His will and determination were locally legendary. No one who knew him could escape his understated charm and genuine concern for others. His dedication to the well-being of his dear wife in her final years was inspirational and frankly nearly incredible. It's impossible to enumerate all of Ed Shelton's attributes. There are just too many, but formidable is a word that comes to mind. He was formidable.