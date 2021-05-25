HEYWORTH — Edward Steven Schmid, 69, of Heyworth, IL passed away at 7:59 AM, May 24, 2021 at his family residence, Heyworth, IL.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM, Friday, May 28, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella, IL with Fr. Geoff Horton, Celebrant and Deacon Todd Weber assisting. Visitation will be 4–8 PM, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella, IL. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Randolph Township Fire Department or St. Patrick's Catholic Church Roofing Project.
Steve was born December 4, 1951 in Bloomington, IL the son of Edward Charles and Joyce Elaine (Wakefield) Schmid, Jr. He married Floye Jane (Lush) Gardner on November 7, 1973.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Schmid, Heyworth, IL; children: Teri (David) Meeker, Melbourne, FL; Tim (Brenda) Gardner; Jennifer (Melissa Branchfield) Schmid; and Jeffery (Jyll) Schmid, all of Heyworth, IL; grandchildren: Drake, D'Laney and D'Andra Gardner, Clayton, Maddie, and Evan Schmid; siblings: Judy Mowery, Heyworth, IL, Larry (Kathy) Schmid, Waynesville, IL, Marti (Rene Stidham) Schmid, Macks Creek, MO, Christine (Fritz) Robinson, Kenney, IL, Bonnie Schmid, Clinton, IL, Paul (Laurie Burk) Schmid, Waynesville, IL, Kevin (Debby) Schmid, McLean, IL and Philip Schmid, Waynesville, IL; many nieces and nephews; two aunts and one uncle; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Edward Wayne Schmid.
Steve attended Wapella Schools and graduated in 1970. He worked for Thrall Car in Clinton and worked for IDOT and retired after 19 years. Steve was a retired Volunteer Firefighter of Randolph Township Fire Department.
