HEYWORTH — Edward Steven Schmid, 69, of Heyworth, IL passed away at 7:59 AM, May 24, 2021 at his family residence, Heyworth, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM, Friday, May 28, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella, IL with Fr. Geoff Horton, Celebrant and Deacon Todd Weber assisting. Visitation will be 4–8 PM, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella, IL. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Randolph Township Fire Department or St. Patrick's Catholic Church Roofing Project.

Steve was born December 4, 1951 in Bloomington, IL the son of Edward Charles and Joyce Elaine (Wakefield) Schmid, Jr. He married Floye Jane (Lush) Gardner on November 7, 1973.