PEORIA — Edward T. O'Connor Jr., 87, of Peoria, passed away at 11:05 a.m. Saturday (July 4, 2020) at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born May 17, 1933, in Peoria, a son to Edward T. O'Connor Sr. and Josephine Grebe O'Connor. Ed graduated from Spalding Institute in 1951 and graduated Bradley University in 1955 with a B.S. in political science. On July 16, 1955, he married Arlene Armitage. She preceded him in death on Sept. 28, 2007. On April 21, 2009, he married Jean Kislia; she survives.

Ed began working at Pabst Brewery while attending Bradley University. Upon his graduation he taught at Greeley Elementary School for a short time until becoming partner in G&O Real Estate in the 1960s. Ed was elected seven terms as Peoria County treasurer, retiring in 1998.

Ed was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He served as president of Second Ward Republicans, Republican delegate to the 1976 RNC Convention and was regional state campaign coordinator for the Reagan-Bush 1980 presidential campaign.

Most importantly, Ed was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished time spent with his family, was truly loved and will be deeply missed.