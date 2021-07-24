GRANITE CITY — Edward Thomas Spencer, 64, of Granite City, IL, formally of Bloomington-Normal died on Monday, July 19, 2021 at his home. He was born March 16, 1957 in Bloomington to Boyd and Glenna (Burnsmier) Spencer.

He married Yon Song in Lancaster, CA on October 25, 1983. Edward was a US Air Force Veteran with 23 years of service. Retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 30 years.

Ed enjoyed riding his motorcycle, Chicago sports and traveling. He loved his friends and family and making them laugh.

He is survived by his wife; a daughter, Jennifer (Ian) Nelson; two grandchildren: Lillian and Carl, Moline, IL; three sisters: Jean (Jack) Kilcrece, Peru, IN, Marjorie Sheppleman, Parachute, CO, Ellen Spencer, Naples, FL; four brothers: Boyd, Paul (Terri), Peter (Denise) of Heyworth, IL, John (Rita) of Dewitt, IL; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother and father, one sister, Jo Ann Kleist, one brother, Daniel and two brother-in-laws, George Kleist, Keith Sheppleman.

The family plans a Celebration of Life on a future date.