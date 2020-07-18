LEROY - Edward Waltz, 62, of LeRoy, passed away at 2:38 A.M. Friday-July 17, 2020 at his home in LeRoy.
There will be no services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McLean County Humane Society, Illinois CancerCare, Bloomington or the LeRoy Country Club.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy is handling arrangements.
Mr. Waltz was born March 23, 1958 in Decatur, Illinois to Richard and Judy Childers Waltz. He married Lucy Wood January 15, 1988 in Bloomington. She survives in LeRoy.
Also surviving are his 2 Daughters: Chelsey Waltz of Bloomington and Corinn Waltz of Asheville, NC; his Mother: Judy Gosnell of Saybrook; 2 Brothers: Jim Waltz of Saybrook and Bill (Nancy) Reddick of Normal; and 3 Sisters: Cheryl Waltz of Saybrook, Cathy (Doug) Gosnell of Strasburg and Lisa Lewis of Saybrook.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He was a member of the LeRoy Country Club.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.