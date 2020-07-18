× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEROY - Edward Waltz, 62, of LeRoy, passed away at 2:38 A.M. Friday-July 17, 2020 at his home in LeRoy.

There will be no services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McLean County Humane Society, Illinois CancerCare, Bloomington or the LeRoy Country Club.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy is handling arrangements.

Mr. Waltz was born March 23, 1958 in Decatur, Illinois to Richard and Judy Childers Waltz. He married Lucy Wood January 15, 1988 in Bloomington. She survives in LeRoy.

Also surviving are his 2 Daughters: Chelsey Waltz of Bloomington and Corinn Waltz of Asheville, NC; his Mother: Judy Gosnell of Saybrook; 2 Brothers: Jim Waltz of Saybrook and Bill (Nancy) Reddick of Normal; and 3 Sisters: Cheryl Waltz of Saybrook, Cathy (Doug) Gosnell of Strasburg and Lisa Lewis of Saybrook.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He was a member of the LeRoy Country Club.

