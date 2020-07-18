Edward Waltz
0 entries

Edward Waltz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Edward Waltz

LEROY - Edward Waltz, 62, of LeRoy, passed away at 2:38 A.M. Friday-July 17, 2020 at his home in LeRoy.

There will be no services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McLean County Humane Society, Illinois CancerCare, Bloomington or the LeRoy Country Club.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy is handling arrangements.

Mr. Waltz was born March 23, 1958 in Decatur, Illinois to Richard and Judy Childers Waltz. He married Lucy Wood January 15, 1988 in Bloomington. She survives in LeRoy.

Also surviving are his 2 Daughters: Chelsey Waltz of Bloomington and Corinn Waltz of Asheville, NC; his Mother: Judy Gosnell of Saybrook; 2 Brothers: Jim Waltz of Saybrook and Bill (Nancy) Reddick of Normal; and 3 Sisters: Cheryl Waltz of Saybrook, Cathy (Doug) Gosnell of Strasburg and Lisa Lewis of Saybrook.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He was a member of the LeRoy Country Club.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Waltz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News