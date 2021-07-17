BLOOMINGTON — Edwin (Ed) Anderegg, 61, of Bloomington, IL passed away Thursday July 15, 2021 in Bloomington, IL.

Ed was born October 21, 1959, in Monroe, WI to John and Elaine (Garrison) Anderegg. He graduated from Belvidere High School in Belvidere, IL in 1977. After high school Ed moved to Bloomington-Normal to attend Illinois State University. He graduated from ISU with a BS degree in Business Admin 1982 and an MBA in 1992. He married Cheryl Caines on November 3, 1984.

Ed was employed by State Farm for 34 years before retiring in October 2018 from Administrative Service. Ed said he was fortunate to receive several "once in a career" opportunities and was thankful for the mental challenges State Farm provided. Ed was an avid golfer, a member of local classic car clubs, and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Ed was preceded in death by both his parents. Survivors include his wife, Cheryl, of Bloomington; their son, Brandon (Shelby) Anderegg of Normal, IL; and grandchildren: Mia and Parker Anderegg, also of Normal. Ed's sister, Carol (Scott) Klentz of Caledonia, IL and nephew, Steve McCollum also survive.

Extended family survivors include Iris Caines, Terry, Deb, Adam (Liz) Caines, Kerry and Diane Caines, Jason (Coralie) Garibay, Betty Hensley and her two daughters: Kim Hinkle and Angie (Amy Collins) Hayes. Ed was very proud of his son, grandchildren, family, and loved them all dearly.

Private services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or by phone at (800) 227-2345.

