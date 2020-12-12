NORMAL – Edwin "Ed" Dedrick Frels, 48 of Normal passed away at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 7:42 PM.
There will be a private Memorial Service for Ed at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington at a later date.
He was born May 15, 1972 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Richard Frels and Paula Chamberlin. He is survived by two sons: James (Moni Gustafson) Long of Central Asia, and Ethan Frels of Normal; his parents, Richard (Vicki) Frels of Hillsdale, IL and Paula (Richard) Rath of Sherrard, IL; two brothers: Aaron Frels of Burlington, Iowa, Jason (Calynn) Schiess of Matherville; and one sister, Stacey Rath of Galva, IL. He is also survived by a special cousin Jennifer Schenk.
Ed worked over twenty years for the City of Bloomington in the IT department last working as IT Supervisor. He enjoyed riding his Harley and fishing with his father. Ed was also a NASCAR fan. His favorite movie was "My Cousin Vinnie"
Memorial contributions may be made to at Educational Fund for his son Ethan Frels.
Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.