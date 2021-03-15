NORMAL — Edwin Oliver Sanders, 90 of Normal, passed away at 1:04 p.m. Friday March 12, 2021 at his residence.

Edwin was born January 19, 1931 in Macon County, Illinois, the son of Edwin Olin and Helen Viola (Cox) Sanders. He married Reta Ann Tool on August 2, 1951 in Bloomington, Illinois. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Thomas (Laurie) Sanders and Jeffrey (Theresa) Sanders; a son-in-law: Manual Thormann; brothers and sisters: Milton Sanders, Paul (Bert) Sanders, Delores Zimmerman, Marilyn Boyd and Sharon (Ron) Johnson; 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: a daughter Sherryl Thormann; two grandsons; a great granddaughter; one brother and five sisters.

Edwin worked as an Operating Engineer for Illinois State University for 35 years.

The Funeral will be at Hudson Christian Church, Hudson, Illinois at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday March 17, 2021 with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Pastors Jason Collins and Brandon Current will officiate. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Hudson Christian Church.