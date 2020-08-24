× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC — Eileen Fahsbender, 92, of Pontiac, passed away at 12:48 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020) at Tjardes Healthcare Center at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

Funeral for Eileen will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac. The Rev. Carlin Ours will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac, following the services. The family has requested that all in attendance, wear masks and adhere to social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Eileen was born April 9, 1928, the daughter of Earl and Martha Springer Mackinson. She married Robert Fahsbender on Sept. 10, 1946, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 1991.

She is survived by one son, Wayne Al (Charlene) Fahsbender, Chenoa; two grandchildren, Scott (Heather) Fahsbender, Waynesville, and Lisa (Chris) Landstrom, Bloomington; four great-grandchildren, Brynne and Hunter Fahsbender, and Julianne and Kristin Landstrom; one sister, Cheryl Pattison, Pontiac.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Eldon and Charles Mackinson.