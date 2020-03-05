Eileen Geiser

FAIRBURY — Eileen Dressler Geiser, 96, passed away at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Avoca Township Cemetery, Fairbury. Pastor Ann Champion will be officiating. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Aug. 11, 1923, in Lebo, Kan., the daughter of Samuel B. and Nellie A. Smith Dressler. She grew up on a farm in Kansas during the Great Depression. She moved to Fairbury in 1962, and to Bloomington in 1997.

Eileen married Donald H. Geiser on April 4, 1943, in Lebo, Kan. He died on Sept. 27, 1996.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving are her son, Harlan and his wife Brenda Freed Geiser, Bloomington. Other survivors include four grandsons, Chad (Rachel), Clayton, Colby (Dara White) and Chase (Kaelie), and nine great-grandchildren. One brother and two sisters preceded her in death.

Eileen majored in music at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kan. She was a professional pianist and taught private piano for over 30 years. She was also a piano associate at Von Maur for several years.

Eileen was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington.