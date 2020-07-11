× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Elaine E. Dunbar, 77, of Normal, passed away at 8:17 a.m. Friday (July 10, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal.

There will be no service or visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 North 725 East Road, McLean, or International Crane Foundation, E11376 Shady Lane Road, Baraboo, WI 53913. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

Elaine was born Oct. 23, 1942, in Kewanee, the daughter of Harold and Lenora Rathnow Kaiser. She married Ralph Dunbar on Sept. 4, 1965, at Kewanee. He passed away May 20, 2011.

Surviving are one brother, Eldon Kaiser, Cave City, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents.

Elaine graduated from Kewanee High School; she received her bachelor's degree and master's degree from Illinois State University, Normal. She was a former teacher and counselor at Illinois State University for several years. Elaine and her husband Ralph enjoyed antiquing.

