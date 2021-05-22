CHESTERFIELD, Missouri - Elaine Francis Murphy, 78, of Chesterfield, MO, formerly of Normal, died Tuesday (May 18, 2021) at her home.
A private family burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Gateway Society, 12125 Woodcrest Executive Drive, Suite 320, St. Louis, MO 63141.
She was born on September 13, 1942, the daughter of Everett and Maple Hepner. She married Edward Murphy on June 16, 1961. He died April 27, 2005.
Survivors include one daughter, Denise (Joe) Pisciotta, St. Louis, MO: two sons: James E. (Lori) Murphy, Quincy; and Timothy E. Murphy, St. Louis, MO; three grandchildren: Dr. McKenna Murphy, St. Petersburg, FL, Jacob Murphy, Quincy and Mitchell Murphy, Quincy; one brother, Raymond (Lucille) Hepner, Ottawa, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Everett Hepner, Ottawa, IL.
Elaine retired from St. Farm Insurance Company after many years of service.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt and will be dearly missed.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.