CHESTERFIELD, Missouri - Elaine Francis Murphy, 78, of Chesterfield, MO, formerly of Normal, died Tuesday (May 18, 2021) at her home.

A private family burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Gateway Society, 12125 Woodcrest Executive Drive, Suite 320, St. Louis, MO 63141.

She was born on September 13, 1942, the daughter of Everett and Maple Hepner. She married Edward Murphy on June 16, 1961. He died April 27, 2005.

Survivors include one daughter, Denise (Joe) Pisciotta, St. Louis, MO: two sons: James E. (Lori) Murphy, Quincy; and Timothy E. Murphy, St. Louis, MO; three grandchildren: Dr. McKenna Murphy, St. Petersburg, FL, Jacob Murphy, Quincy and Mitchell Murphy, Quincy; one brother, Raymond (Lucille) Hepner, Ottawa, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Everett Hepner, Ottawa, IL.

Elaine retired from St. Farm Insurance Company after many years of service.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt and will be dearly missed.