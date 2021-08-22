FAIRBURY — Elaine Kuntz, 88 of Fairbury died at 11:35 pm, Friday, August 20, 2021 at OSF St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Strawn Cemetery, Strawn. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Vermillion Valley Sweet Adeline's c/o Beth Russell or SELCAS of Fairbury.

Elaine was born August 20, 1933 in Fairbury; the daughter of Robert and Aldine (Dart) Stiver. She married Jerry Kuntz on August 6, 1955 in Strawn. He preceded her in death on December 25, 1996. She was also preceded in death by two daughters: Susan Duerr and Julie Starcher; one brother, Keith Stiver and her parents.

Survivors include, one son, Rick (Luann) Kuntz of Normal; one daughter, Beth (Kevin Russell of Fairbury; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren with one on the way.

