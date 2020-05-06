× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Elaine Licking, the daughter of Dote and Minnie Patchett, died of natural causes on Sunday (May 3, 2020) in Bloomington.

She was born at the family farm near Ripon, Wis., on May 4, 1923. Apple Grove School, a rural one-room school, was the site of education through eighth grade. She was awarded the country banners in arithmetic and reading. In 1940, she graduated as valedictorian at Ripon High School. College classes were pursued at Fond du Lac College, the University of Wisconsin, and Morningside College.

Her family attended Scott Street Church in Ripon.

From her early years, she especially recalled rural electrification when the switch was thrown in 1929 bringing electricity to the farm, and the winter of 1935 when the farm was snowed in for six weeks.

She served several years, starting just prior to World War II, as secretary to the superintendent of schools in Ripon, Wis. In 1950, she was elected president of the Wisconsin Educational Secretaries Association.