BLOOMINGTON — Elaine M. Engelhorn, 59, of Bloomington, formerly of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

She was born on July 10, 1961 in Peoria, IL, to John P. and Mary (Preston) Smith. She married Matt Engelhorn in Morton, IL on October 26, 2019. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Holly Wolf (Travis) of Morton and Mason Hansen of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren: Kayla, Megan, and Caitlyn Wolf; her mother, Mary Smith of Morton; her sister, Karen Smith (Darryl Vaughn) of Morton; and step-children: Casey and Ryan Engelhorn of Normal, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Elaine graduated from Washington High School in 1979. She then graduated from Sangamon State University.

She was a devout Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls fan and adored her little dogs: Cubbie and Barbie.

Elaine had the best smile and a love for others. She was always kind, generous and funny and loved all things sparkly.