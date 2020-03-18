Eldon Folkerts

Eldon served from 1950 to 1952 in the U.S. Army, and in 1951 in the Korean War in the U.S. Army's 70th Tank Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, where he saw action in Korea's Chorwon Valley. He was proud to attend the 1995 opening of the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C., and returned to visit many times.

Eldon enjoyed many interests, including politics and local history. For decades he drove in local parades either a 1951 Dodge sedan or a 1924 Model T truck, both family heirlooms that he restored. He was well-known in the area for repairing and restoring clocks and watches, and for his unique ability to successfully “find water” through the art of “dowsing.” He enjoyed socializing with friends and neighbors at local restaurants and at home over a lively game of pingpong. Eldon was never without a smile, and was kind to all. He had an easy laugh and a warm sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him.