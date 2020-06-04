Eldon Hinshaw

BLOOMINGTON — Eldon Joseph Hinshaw, 83, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at his home with his loving wife of 60 years at his side. His wishes to die at home were honored.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. Interment will be at Scogin Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, where a graveside service will begin at noon Saturday. Friends are encouraged to come and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic School, Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Eldon was born Oct. 8, 1936, in rural Bloomington, to James Deane and Kathryn Adaline Weidinger Hinshaw. He married Jessie Lemons on July 25, 1960, in Pontiac.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Jessie; children, Ken (Bonnie) Hinshaw, Judith Curtin, Deborah (Steven) Mehlberg and E. Jeff Hinshaw; stepchildren, Patsy Whitecotton, Danny (Doris) Whitecotton and Terry (Becky) Whitecotton; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, George and Dean; sisters, Mary Wade, Kathryn Kerber and Mildred (Ree) Hinshaw; stepson, Marvin D. Whitecotton; and four great-grandchildren.
Eldon graduated from Normal Community High School. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington. Eldon was employed at General Electric Co., retiring after 42 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing softball, camping with his family and hunting.
He was a member of the McLean County Emergency Squad and past treasurer on the board of trustees for the Bloomington Township Fire Department. Eldon also proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Condolences and memorials may be left for Eldon's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.