Eldon Hinshaw

BLOOMINGTON — Eldon Joseph Hinshaw, 83, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at his home with his loving wife of 60 years at his side. His wishes to die at home were honored.

A private family Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. Interment will be at Scogin Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, where a graveside service will begin at noon Saturday. Friends are encouraged to come and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic School, Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Eldon was born Oct. 8, 1936, in rural Bloomington, to James Deane and Kathryn Adaline Weidinger Hinshaw. He married Jessie Lemons on July 25, 1960, in Pontiac.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Jessie; children, Ken (Bonnie) Hinshaw, Judith Curtin, Deborah (Steven) Mehlberg and E. Jeff Hinshaw; stepchildren, Patsy Whitecotton, Danny (Doris) Whitecotton and Terry (Becky) Whitecotton; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, George and Dean; sisters, Mary Wade, Kathryn Kerber and Mildred (Ree) Hinshaw; stepson, Marvin D. Whitecotton; and four great-grandchildren.