Eldon Hoerbert

DELAVAN — Eldon L. Hoerbert, 93, of rural Delavan, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Hopedale Nursing Home.

He was born Oct. 19, 1926, in rural San Jose, to Maurice and Anna Ruth Harmsen Hoerbert. He married Clara E. Perce on Sept. 28, 1952, in San Jose, and she passed away on Dec. 5, 2011.

Surviving are three sons, Douglas (Cindy) Hoerbert, Mackinaw; Mark Hoerbert, Delavan; and John (Tina) Hoerbert, San Jose; five grandchildren, Allisa (Mitchell) List, Arriana Hoerbert, Bailey Hoerbert, Abbigail Hoerbert and Addam Hoerbert; one great-granddaughter, Colen List.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and John.

Eldon farmed and raised livestock in the Delavan and Emden area most of his adult life.

He served in the United States Army in the Korean War attaining the rank of master sergeant. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden and the Emden American Legion Post 506.

Eldon enjoyed hunting and fishing.