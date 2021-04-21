EUREKA — Eldon J. Harms, 94, of Eureka, formerly of Roanoke and Benson, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Eureka.

Eldon was born on October 4, 1926 in Benson, IL to John G. and Matilda (Hinrichs) Harms. He married Betty L. Kelsey on May 7, 1950. Their wedding was the first conducted in the Minonk Methodist Church. She passed away on October 21, 2011.

Surviving are his children: Linda (Dave) Kerler of East Peoria, Paul (Kathy) Harms of Benson, Sue Harms-Nixon (Vernon) of Decatur; one sister, Marilyn Ogden; four grandchildren: Courtney Kerler (Thorin), Jessica Harms (David), Melissa (Lucio) Navarro, William "Willie" Harms; two great-grandchildren: Jackson and Malakai Navarro; two step-grandchildren: Katie (Burly) Stutzman, Meredith (Aaron) Bogner; three step-great-grandchildren: Carley (Phil) VanWye, Alexis Stutzman, and Alex Bogner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one great-grandson, Christopher Kirby.

Eldon was a lifelong farmer in the Benson area. He loved antique John Deere farm tractors and always enjoyed a good antique tractor plow day. He was a member of the Woodford County Farm Bureau and the Roanoke United Methodist Church.