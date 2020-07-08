Eldon Leon Bryant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHENOA — Eldon Leon “Nick” Bryant, 96, of Chenoa, lost his brief battle with pancreatic cancer at the rural Chenoa home where he had lived for the last 70 years on Monday (July 6, 2020).

There will be a private family service Friday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, with Dr. Rev. James Wolfe officiating. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday in Chenoa Township Cemetery, Chenoa, with full military honors by the Chenoa VFW and American Legion posts.

Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to Livingston County Humane Society, Pontiac; First Baptist Church of Pontiac - Food Pantry; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Eldon was born Dec. 25, 1923, in Chatsworth, to Edward William Bryant and Ida Pearl Tomlin Bryant. He married Helen Maxine Fosdick on Feb. 28, 1947. She passed away on Nov. 7, 2016.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three children, Peggy Ann, David Earl, and Joe Douglas; two brothers, Harry and Edward “Bud” Bryant; and three sisters, Gertrude, Myrtle (Fellers) and Ruby (Fosdick).