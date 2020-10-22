BLOOMINGTON — Eldon Starnes, 98, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:20 AM on Thursday October 22, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington will assist with the burial rites. To protect the health and safety of others, there will be a private burial at Park Hill Cemetery.

Eldon was born on August 8, 1922 in Bloomington, the son of James Kurt and Agnes (Livengood) Starnes. He married June Starnes on October 18, 1946 in Bloomington.

Surviving are his son-in-law, Hubert Morales of Bloomington; hi uh TV s brother Norman of Bloomington; three nephews: Steve Rousey, Terry Rousey and Gary Starnes; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife June; his daughter Julie Morales; two sisters; and one brother.

Eldon enlisted, along with his cousin the late Edward Smiley, in the U.S. Army, one week before the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served as a Technician Fifth Grade in the 388th Anti-aircraft Artillery during WWII. He was honorably discharged on January 4, 1946.