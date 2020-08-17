TOWANDA — Eleanor J. Miller, 93, formerly of Towanda, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020) at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, with the Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites will be accorded after the visitation. Inurnment will follow services at Pennell Cemetery, Towanda.
She was born May 13, 1927, in Cooksville, daughter of Clement and Alice Stretch Kerber. She married Albert Miller on May 15, 1948; he preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 1978. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Patty Miller; three brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are a daughter, Doris Miller, Texas; two sons, Al Miller, Virginia, and Gary Miller, California; six grandchildren, Christie (Jill) Miller-Roberts, Melissa Piercy, Michelle (Efrain) Hernandez, Miranda Piercy, Megan Miller and Hailey Miller; and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Kate Wade, Normal, and Judy Kerber, Colfax, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She worked at Beich's Candy Company and later at school district Unit 5 as a custodian before retiring.
Eleanor enjoyed crocheting, baking and gardening. She also loved hosting her annual Fourth of July cookout for family and friends.
