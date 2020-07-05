Eleanor Lloyd

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EL PASO — Eleanor Gene Lloyd, Toots to all who knew her, 80, died Sunday (July 5, 2020) at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in El Paso. She was a former longtime resident of Carlock and Deer Creek.

She was born Nov. 3, 1939 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Edward and Grace (Ratcliffe) Wright. She married David Lloyd on Oct. 5, 1960 in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

She is survived by one daughter, Kelly (Morgan) McVay of Birmingham, Ala.; and two sons, Edward Lloyd of Sonoma, Calif., and Donald (Eryn) Lloyd of Hudson; two sisters, Karen (Al) Kim of Kaneohe, Hawaii and Billie Lazear of Kailua, Hawaii; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dearest friend, Daisy Pritchard of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David, and one brother, George Wright.

Toots retired as a landscape technician from Freedom Lawn Maintenance in Normal. She took advantage of every opportunity to jump in her truck and travel, exploring truck stops, garage sales, and flea markets along the way. She was a practical joker with an infectious sense of humor. She laughed her way through life and inspired those around her to do the same.