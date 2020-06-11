Elfrieda M. Peters

Elfrieda M. Peters

{{featured_button_text}}

SECOR — Elfrieda M. Peters, 95, of Secor, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Monday (June 8, 2020) at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Woodford County, to John D. and Anna C. Bauman Moritz. She married Earl Peters on April 2, 1944, in Benson. He died on Aug. 11, 2005, in Peoria.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ron (Fran) Moritz.

Surviving are her daughter, Alice (Charles) Graack, Eureka; a grandson, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Graack; and many nieces and nephews.

Elfrieda held various secretarial jobs in Woodford County but her favorites were for attorney B.H. Huschen for 26 years and working with the girls at Woodford County Title.

She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Benson.

A private graveside service will be Monday at Secor Cemetery. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is assisting with arrangements.

A special thanks for the excellent care given to Elfrieda goes to the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Benson.

Tributes and condolences may be made at argoruestmanharris.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elfrieda Peters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News