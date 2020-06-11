SECOR — Elfrieda M. Peters, 95, of Secor, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Monday (June 8, 2020) at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Woodford County, to John D. and Anna C. Bauman Moritz. She married Earl Peters on April 2, 1944, in Benson. He died on Aug. 11, 2005, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ron (Fran) Moritz.
Surviving are her daughter, Alice (Charles) Graack, Eureka; a grandson, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Graack; and many nieces and nephews.
Elfrieda held various secretarial jobs in Woodford County but her favorites were for attorney B.H. Huschen for 26 years and working with the girls at Woodford County Title.
She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Benson.
A private graveside service will be Monday at Secor Cemetery. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is assisting with arrangements.
A special thanks for the excellent care given to Elfrieda goes to the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Benson.
Tributes and condolences may be made at argoruestmanharris.com.
