CHICAGO — Elizabeth B. "Betty" White, died peacefully in her Beverly home in Chicago, after a beautiful long journey through life of 105 years. Betty was born July 26, 1915 to Hulda (Burke) and Albert Beich in Bloomington.

She enjoyed her associations with the Fortnightly of Chicago, Infant Welfare Society, Chicago Symphony, her 'Proust' group and several other clubs and organizations.

Mother's love of life included travel, philanthropy, family and friends. Her wit and wisdom were only second to her graciousness including her ready smile and easy laugh.

Betty leaves behind her daughter, Sara (Steve) Grassi; grandsons: Benjamin, Alexander (Kelsey), Christopher, many relatives and friends. She was proceeded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Dr. Raymond White and her son, Timothy.

Due to current circumstances, Interment at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, in Bloomington IL will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Church of the Holy Nativity, 9300 S Pleasant Ave. Chicago IL 60643, where Elizabeth had been a longtime faithful parishioner for many years.

Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com