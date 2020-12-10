Elizabeth "Betty" Sue Schultz

BLOOMINGTON —

Elizabeth "Bettie" Sue Schultz, 87 of Bloomington passed away at 12:12 PM on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a special graveside service at 12:30 PM on Monday December 14, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Reverend Jim Warren will officiate. There will be a visitation Sunday December 13, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance will be limited to ten people at once and masks will be required.

Bettie was born January 5, 1933 in Towanda to Worley and Eula Loveall Arnett. She married Harry Edward Schultz on April 7, 1956 in Normal. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2018. She is also preceded in death by her parents and one sister Dorothy Stoutenborough.

She is survived by two daughters: Arnette (Charles Rydholm) Schultz of Naperville and Sue Schultz of Belleville, IL, and one granddaughter Olivia Rydholm.