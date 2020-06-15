FAIRBURY — Elizabeth E. Bahler, 88, of Fairbury, died at 7:22 p.m. Sunday (June 14, 2020) at her residence in Fairbury.
Private family graveside service will be held at East Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is assisting with arrangements.
Elizabeth was born March 3, 1932, in Silverton, Ore., a daughter of Benjamin and Elma Kuenzi Kaufman. She married Harvey Bahler on Feb. 5, 1956, in Silverton, Ore. He survives in Fairbury.
Other survivors include her children, James (Rita) Bahler, Fairbury; Keith (Lisa) Bahler, Fairbury; Beth (Brian) Jensen, Bloomington; Marda (Ty) Cottrell, Fairbury; and Randy (Courtney) Bahler, Fairbury; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Edna Haas, Fairbury; two brothers, Benj Kaufman, Silverton, Ore., and Lloyd (Ann) Kaufman, Lyons, Ore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and three sisters.
She was a member of the German Apostolic Christian Church of Fairbury.
A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
