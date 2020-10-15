Elizabeth F. Glidden

She is survived by a sister, Joy Patterson (Duane); two daughters, Jeanne Glidden Prickett (Hugh) of St. Augustine and Christina (Rory); son David (Beate); grandchildren Nathaniel (Katie) and granddaughter Chesran; step-grandchildren Darlene Prickett, Rosanne Bangura (Serifo), Rosalyn Prickett and Robert Cook (Jill Savin); step-great-grandchildren Elizabeth Bangura, Leo Bangura, and Molly Cook; former daughter-in-law, Shamelle Grabill; as well as beloved nieces, a nephew, and many dear friends.

The Rev. Glidden was a retired deacon of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference of the United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Lawrence University, and held master's degrees from Illinois State University and Lincoln Christian University. After raising her children, she worked seventeen years in communications and public relations for church-related agencies in Illinois. Following her official retirement at the age of 70, she took chaplaincy training and then worked as a hospice chaplain for an Illinois health care organization several more years, retiring for the final time at age 76. Bloomington-Normal, IL was her home for 52 years before she moved to St. Augustine.