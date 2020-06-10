Elizabeth L. Bentlin

NORMAL — Elizabeth L. “Betty Lou” Bentlin, 90, of Normal, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday (June 9, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Betty Lou was born Jan. 28, 1930, in Magnolia, to Carroll and Thelma Defenbaugh Satterfield. She married Marion Bentlin on April 16, 1960, in Magnolia. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2016.
She graduated from John Swaney Consolidated High School. Betty Lou was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church and Magnolia American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was a homemaker and worked at Westclox in Peru for several years, and she also worked at the Toluca Garment Factory.
Survivors include one daughter, Mary Ellen Bentlin, Normal, and one son, David Bentlin, Normal. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and in-laws that were very special to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marion; one brother and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Magnolia United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Magnolia Cemetery. Hurschell Kays will officiate the service. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery. Because of the coronavirus, face coverings and social distancing are encouraged. Dysart - Cofoid Funeral Chapel, Granville, will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to her family at www.dcfunerals.com.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Evergreen Place for welcoming her and providing a safe, happy environment for her the past 18 months.
