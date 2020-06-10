Elizabeth L. Bentlin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Elizabeth L. “Betty Lou” Bentlin, 90, of Normal, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday (June 9, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Betty Lou was born Jan. 28, 1930, in Magnolia, to Carroll and Thelma Defenbaugh Satterfield. She married Marion Bentlin on April 16, 1960, in Magnolia. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2016.

She graduated from John Swaney Consolidated High School. Betty Lou was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church and Magnolia American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was a homemaker and worked at Westclox in Peru for several years, and she also worked at the Toluca Garment Factory.

Survivors include one daughter, Mary Ellen Bentlin, Normal, and one son, David Bentlin, Normal. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and in-laws that were very special to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marion; one brother and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Magnolia United Methodist Church.