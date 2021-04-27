BLOOMINGTON — Elizabeth Sorenson, 84, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Elizabeth was born June 17, 1936 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Frank S. and Helen (Peart) Tarvin. She married Wayne W. Sorenson, Dec. 17, 1976. He survives.

Also surviving are one brother Tom (Becky) Tarvin; six children: Tom (Kathy McIntyre) Grogg, Ken (Michelle) Grogg, Stephen T. (Amy) Sorenson, Laura A. (Jeff) Allard, Keith (Vivian Hare) Grogg and Dan (Cristy) Sorenson; 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She was member and held leadership roles in several organizations including PEO, Travel Club, Delta Zeta Sorority.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. The Rev. Keith Grogg (son of Elizabeth) will officiate. Cremation rites were accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cottey College, Iowa or to the donor's choice.

