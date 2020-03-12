Ellen C. Hoffman

BLOOMINGTON — Ellen Christine Hoffman, 58, of Cullom, lost her long battle with breast cancer on Feb. 21, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 17, 1962, in Fairbury, to James and Joanne Perkins of Cullom.
She was a graduate of Tri-Point High School, Cullom, and Illinois State University, Normal. She began working as a legal secretary at Caughey, Legner, Freehill, Ehrgott, and Mann upon graduation from college. She continued there until her passing, a total of 35 years. While there, she received her paralegal certificate from Roosevelt University. Ellen married James Hoffman of Cullom on Aug. 27, 1983, in Cullom. Ellen enjoyed music, having learned piano at an early age. She shared her love of music with others, teaching piano lessons and playing for various functions and activities in her community, including her church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chatsworth, where she played in the band. Family time was special to her — boating and camping were among her favorite things to do, as well as Sunday night pizza. She was an avid Illini fan as well as Chicago Bears and treasured her time in Florida, calling it her "happy place." Ellen's mantra was Jesus first, others second, yourself last or joy.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Hannah Wallace; son, Nathan (fiancée, Maureen Short) Hoffman; parents; sister, Elaine Clapp, Herscher; brother, Steve (Stacy) Perkins, Herscher; along with several loving family members.
Memorials may be made Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University and Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
