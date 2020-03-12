Ellen C. Hoffman

She was a graduate of Tri-Point High School, Cullom, and Illinois State University, Normal. She began working as a legal secretary at Caughey, Legner, Freehill, Ehrgott, and Mann upon graduation from college. She continued there until her passing, a total of 35 years. While there, she received her paralegal certificate from Roosevelt University. Ellen married James Hoffman of Cullom on Aug. 27, 1983, in Cullom. Ellen enjoyed music, having learned piano at an early age. She shared her love of music with others, teaching piano lessons and playing for various functions and activities in her community, including her church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chatsworth, where she played in the band. Family time was special to her — boating and camping were among her favorite things to do, as well as Sunday night pizza. She was an avid Illini fan as well as Chicago Bears and treasured her time in Florida, calling it her "happy place." Ellen's mantra was Jesus first, others second, yourself last or joy.