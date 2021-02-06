FALLON, Nevada — Ellen Diane Schapmire Price of Fallon, NV, formerly from Cooksville and Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Ellen was born on October 14, 1948 in Fort Monmouth, NJ, the daughter of Eugene Allen Schapmire and Wilma Dean (Vawter) Schapmire. She married Robert Price on August 28, 1984 in Petaluma, CA. Robert (Bob) survives in Fallon.

Also surviving are her mother, Wilma Schapmire of Cooksville; siblings: Sue (Keith) Siebert of Cooksville, Angela Carter of Urbana, JoRita (Michael) Harms of Carlinville, Michael (Carol) Schapmire of Cooksville, and Melody Schuerman of Normal. Also surviving are 15 nieces and nephews; 13 great nieces and nephews and seven great, great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Tina Price; her paternal and maternal grandparents; her paternal and maternal aunts and uncles; her nephew, Stephen Schapmire; and her great, great nephew, Robby Cramer.