FALLON, Nevada — Ellen Diane Schapmire Price of Fallon, NV, formerly from Cooksville and Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
Ellen was born on October 14, 1948 in Fort Monmouth, NJ, the daughter of Eugene Allen Schapmire and Wilma Dean (Vawter) Schapmire. She married Robert Price on August 28, 1984 in Petaluma, CA. Robert (Bob) survives in Fallon.
Also surviving are her mother, Wilma Schapmire of Cooksville; siblings: Sue (Keith) Siebert of Cooksville, Angela Carter of Urbana, JoRita (Michael) Harms of Carlinville, Michael (Carol) Schapmire of Cooksville, and Melody Schuerman of Normal. Also surviving are 15 nieces and nephews; 13 great nieces and nephews and seven great, great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Tina Price; her paternal and maternal grandparents; her paternal and maternal aunts and uncles; her nephew, Stephen Schapmire; and her great, great nephew, Robby Cramer.
Ellen was a 1966 graduate of Octavia High School in Colfax, IL. Immediately upon graduation, she was recruited by State Farm Insurance and enjoyed a successful career of over 40 years, first at the Illinois office in Bloomington, followed by the Northern California office in Santa Rosa, CA and finally the Washington state office in Olympia, WA. Upon retirement, Ellen and Bob relocated to Fallon, NV, where Ellen was close to Reno, NV, a favorite place to try her chances in the casinos.
Ellen enjoyed travelling, visiting family back home in Illinois, entertaining visiting family, working jigsaw puzzles, shopping for others, gambling, old movies, and most of all, spending time with her beloved husband, Bob. Ellen touched many lives with her thoughtfulness, generosity and warmth. She will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to be in her life.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.