GRDLEY — Ellen E. Streid, 98, of Gridley, passed away at 4 a.m. on Sunday (May 3, 2020) at the Bickford Senior Living in Bloomington.
Ellen was born on Aug. 17, 1921, in Waldo Township, a daughter of Valentine and Wilda Ulrich Zehr. She married Clifford Streid on May 26, 1945. at the Salem Church in rural Gridley. He passed away on June 10, 1998.
Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Streid, Colorado Springs, Colo.; and one brother, David (Jackie) Zehr, Sugar Grove.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Herb Zehr.
Clifford and Ellen owned Streids Paint and Wallpaper in Gridley, which Ellen operated. Ellen was a member of Salem Church in rural Gridley. She loved to spend time working at the Spare and Share in Gridley. She was also an avid quilter and reader for many years.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Bickford Senior Living for the love and care they provided Ellen at her stay at the home.
A private graveside service will be held at the Waldo Township Cemetery in rural Gridley. Pastor Stuart Rex will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Church or Greater Europe Mission. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
